PITTSBURGH — Cover up as much of your skin as you can if you have to be outside for any length of time this morning.

Wind chills will be double digits below zero in parts of the area Tuesday morning with numerous school delays across the region. Temperatures will only push into the upper teens today. The breeze will keep wind chills down into the single digits throughout the afternoon.

Cold with continue through the workweek with a shot as snow showers late Wednesday night and Thursday. Right now, the snow looks to be fairly light, but even a coating could create slippery travel with temperatures so far below freezing.

