Winter-like feel with temperatures in the 30s, wind chills fallings into the 20s

PITTSBURGH — Back to a winter-like feel this morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills falling into the 20s for some. A passing disturbance will bring some light rain or snow showers this morning followed by a few showers this afternoon, though most of the time it won’t be raining.

A reinforcing shot of colder air tonight will allow air temperatures to plummet into the 20s across most neighborhoods, with widespread wind chills in the teens Tuesday morning. Northwest winds blowing over Lake Erie could allow for some flurries or light snow showers to develop, especially early in the day tomorrow.

Wednesday morning will feature the coldest air of the week followed by a quick rebound. Temperatures are likely to reach the 70s by Thursday and possibly well into the 80s by the close of next weekend as a strong ridge of high pressure takes a stranglehold of the eastern US.

The overall weather pattern looks fairly quiet over the next 5-7 days with no big systems or rain events expected.

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