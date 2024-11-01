Changing back the clocks could bring out symptoms of seasonal affective disorder

PITTSBURGH — It’s time to fall back. On Nov. 3, we move our clocks back one hour to standard time.

For some, the change is no big deal.

“I think it plays no part in my life really. It doesn’t have an impact on me,” said recent Pitt graduate Krishna Patel.

“I like the cold, and I don’t mind being in the dark sometimes,” added Pittsburgh resident Kirk Bridges.

But for so many others, changing the clocks has a big impact.

“In Pittsburgh, up to 20% of people will experience at least some level of mild changes in mood and behavior with the seasons. So, it’s very common,” said Pitt Associate Professor of Psychology Kathryn Roecklein.

That means moodiness, sadness, and fatigue. The fatigue may surprise some because you think you are gaining an hour of sleep, but that doesn’t really help.

“We go to bed a little bit later, about an hour later, but our bodies wake up on our old time because of our Circadian Clock, and so we end up losing, actually, an hour of sleep until we adjust to the new time,” added Roecklein.

For some people, like Pitt student Sarah Dugan, it’s not just the disruption of sleep, but the shorter days.

“I do theater here, and I have rehearsals every night. So, I get into the building at 5 and it’s light out, and then I leave and it’s never going to be light out until I get up in the morning again. So, I’m not a big fan of it,” said Dugan.

“Lower light levels are associated with the onset of seasonal affective disorder. And so what seasonal affective disorder is is it’s depression, but just with a more predictable timing,” said Roecklein.

Finally, the change to routine also throws a lot of people off.

“I think that my bus schedule will definitely get shifted, so I have to plan to wake up earlier so I can try and get on a different bus. And I definitely feel a little groggy during time changes too,” said Pitt student Olivia Blumenthal.

Professor Roecklein said it’s normal - normal for parents, kids, teachers, and everyone. Just know it could last about five days.

“So, it’s really important to just give yourself time, to give yourself some grace and forgiveness, and just try to weather this adjustment the best you can,” advised Roecklein.

If you feel any of these symptoms for longer than two weeks, Roecklein added, that’s the time you should seek medical help.

