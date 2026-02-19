Local doctor, former Team USA mental health coach shares how athletes prepare for Olympic pressure

Olympic athletes across all disciplines face tremendous mental challenges, and one of Pittsburgh’s own is there to help.

“With the Olympics, you know, you don’t just have the pressure to win,” said Dr. Aimee Kimball, mental skills specialist and former U.S. women’s hockey mental skills coach. “You have the pressure to represent your country.”

Leading up to the games, mental skills specialists like Kimball make sure the athletes are mentally prepared. She uses tools like visualization, which can help with decision making, confidence and controlling anxiety.

“If you get really good at visualization and you do it the right way, when you’re in that situation in the Olympics, it can almost feel like deja vu,” Kimball said. “You’ve seen it over and over again in your head, that when you’re there, you actually already feel like you know what the outcome is.”

Kimball and other mental coaches also teach the athletes to embrace the pressure that comes with the Olympics. There’s a fine balance between competing in the biggest moments on the biggest stage and relying on the training that got them there in the first place.

“Part of it is being able to understand that the situation doesn’t change the task,” Kimball said. “It’s saying, ‘Yeah, I’m in the Olympics. This is a big deal. I care. The world cares. But once I’m on that ice, I have a job to do, and I know how to do it.’”

There’s also a fine line for the athletes between being incredibly focused on their quest for a medal and pausing to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s something the veteran Olympians make sure to stress to the first-timers.

“Walk around the village, interact with other people, take it seriously and know you still probably have a curfew and a bedtime,” Kimball said. “Do all the things you need to before you actually have to perform, but make sure you give yourself time to relax and really soak up the full experience.”

As athletes continue to open up and bring attention to conversations about their mental health, it’s actually encouraged the Olympic Committees to have support staff on board.

“They have that support there available 24/7,” said Kimball. “So if an athlete is struggling or they can’t sleep, or they’re maybe having a panic attack, that support is right there on site for them.”

