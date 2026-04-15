Mental health symposium in Pittsburgh shines light on ‘the invisible injury’ among young athletes

PITTSBURGH — Student athletes have a lot on their plates. From balancing school with games and practices, the pressure to perform can take a toll on their mental health.

On Wednesday, educators from across the region attended the annual Mental Health and Student Athletes symposium at PPG Paints Arena.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5:15 p.m., sports anchor Shelby Cassesse explains how leaders are helping young athletes work through invisible injuries.

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