Dry & pleasant stretch continues this week

PITTSBURGH — We’ll see pleasant conditions this evening. Temperatures will turn much cooler after sunset, and lows will be in the 40s overnight. The full moon will peak early Sunday morning at 4:45 a.m., and the clear sky tonight will make for great viewing of the Blue Moon. It’s the second full moon this month, which is why it’s called the Blue Moon.

A cool but pleasant start in the morning! Sunday will be bright and warm but comfortable. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. If you plan on spending time in the sunshine tomorrow, the UV index will be high. Don’t forget to stay safe in the sun with sunscreen, a hat, UV protective clothing, and it’s always good to find time in the shade. The pollen will also be high Sunday. Grasses, oak and mulberry are the pollens that are high right now.

The dry and pleasant stretch continues this week with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. It’s a very nice stretch for tackling outdoor projects that may take a few days. Great weather for our local grads, too!

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