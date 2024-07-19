11 Cares hosts annual Pack the Bus event

PITTSBURGH — Friday morning, empty school buses were parked across the region. They pulled out on Friday afternoon, packed with school supplies ranging from notebooks to snacks, paper, pens and everything in between.

“At a drive like this, it just starts the school year off right. A lot of teachers people might not realize they are paying out of their own pockets,” said Elizabeth Malone.

Malone, our partner with the Education Partnership says today was a team effort, and it paid off! This afternoon people gave cash, others donated supplies and some even gave their time. All to “pack the bus.”

The annual donation drive collects much-needed school supplies.

On average, our partners at the Education Partnership told us a $10 donation can supply a classroom with nearly $80 in supplies.

Kristy Murray came for her groceries but when she saw the bus, as the daughter of a former educator, she couldn’t walk past without giving back.

“Just doing my part,” Murray said.

If you missed Friday, there are more ways to give back.

You can donate by texting “PENCIL” to 41444.

Our 11 Cares partners at Clearview Federal Credit Union will also be collecting school supplies at other locations throughout the month.

