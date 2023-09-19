11 Cares partner 84 Lumber donates over $155K to Boy Scouts of America

11 Cares partner 84 Lumber continued its tradition of supporting the Boy Scouts of America by donating $155,884 to the Westmoreland-Fayette Council at its 33rd Annual 84 Lumber Invitational at Nemacolin.

“We are honored to continue extending our support to the Boy Scouts of America,” said Maggie Hardy, owner and CEO, 84 Lumber. “It’s been wonderful to have the opportunity to give back to such a great cause and we are all excited to watch these young adults succeed in the years to come.”

The local council serves more than 2,000 local young men and women in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Marcus Ragland, Scout Executive of the Westmoreland-Fayette Council said, “The long-term impact of the generosity of the Hardy family, 84 Lumber, and their vendors to local scouting is incalculable. We are so grateful for their continued support. It’s hard to put to words how their generosity has advanced the opportunities our kids have received.”

