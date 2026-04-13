11 Cares: Recycle items you can’t leave on curb at PRC Hard To Recycle Collection May 9th

CHESWICK, Pa. — 11 Cares is partnering with the Pennsylvania Resources Council for a Hard to Recycle Collection at The Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick (1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick, PA 15024

Join us to recycle items like televisions, computers and tires you can’t leave on your curb.

Click here to register - Hard To Recycle Collection Pittsburgh Shrine Center Tickets, Saturday, May 9 from 9 am to 1 pm | Eventbrite

Please arrive 5-10 minutes prior to your allotted collection time and have materials to be recycled in your trunk or trunk bed. 11 Cares and PRC volunteers will remove them from your trunk.

FEES APPLY FOR DISPOSAL OF MATERIAL - Fees paid at event site

EVENT REGISTRATION REQUIRED – One registration per vehicle

FEES AND ACCEPTED MATERIALS:

$5 one-time participation fee for all attendees that covers the unlimited disposal of the following items:

CPU (towers), laptops, mice, & keyboards * Home phones & cellphones * Tablets & UPS, Servers, routers, & modems * DVD Players, VCRs, & stereos * Copiers & scanners, Electronic cables * Video game consoles *Styrofoam block * and other small miscellaneous devices * see prc.org/HTR for full list!

Items with a Per-Item Fee:

$2 per 4-ft Fluorescent tube; $4 per 8-ft tube

$5 per Printer

$5 per Microwave

$5 per Electric Lawn Care Tool

*$6 per Tire (off rim); $14 per Tire (on rim)

$10 per Small Freon Containing Device (window a/c, dehumidifier, mini fridge)

$20 per Computer Monitors (flat screen & CRT)

$35 per TV (Flat Screen & CRT)

$45 per TV (Console or Rear Projection)

**$11 for first Certificate of Hard Drive Destruction (optional)

**$3 per subsequent Certificate of Hard Drive Destruction (optional)

*Tire fees listed are for car and pickup truck tires. Larger tires are subject to larger fees (contact info@prc.org). Also contact us if you plan to bring more than 15 tires.

**Certificates of destruction are optional. All hard drives are wiped regardless of whether one needs a certificate.

Procedures & Policies

Cash Payment Preferred. Also accept payment via card or check

Place materials in trunk or truck bed to receive optimal service

Please remember to arrive within the time slot you register for. All registered participants are guaranteed the opportunity to turn over their materials. Event line closes promptly at 1pm.



Disclaimer: Pictures may be taken at PRC events to help document and promote our vital work. By registering for this event participants acknowledge awareness of that policy. If you prefer PRC NOT use photos of you, please notify event staff. Any participant reported to be rude or harassing any personnel on site will be denied service.

11 Cares is sponsored by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates, and Highmark Wholecare

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group