Disability Pride Pittsburgh to be held Aug. 24 at Schenley Plaza in Oakland

PITTSBURH — Disability Pride Pittsburgh will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 11am-4pm at Schenley Plaza in Oakland. This is the third year for the event and includes entertainment, advocacy, giveaways, fun activities, resource tables, food trucks, performers.

Disability Pride Pittsburgh works to promote visibility and cultivate pride within the disability community as it advocates for an inclusive world. This event is sponsored in part by 11 Cares partner, Highmark Wholecare.

More information can be found at Disability Pride Pittsburgh — Disability Pride Pennsylvania (disabilitypridepa.org)

