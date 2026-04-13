Looking towards your future is essential, and knowing what future career opportunities are available to you is one of the first steps. 2026 is the year for trade jobs, which can include getting a diploma in welding, hairstyling, or even installing solar panels.

Unemployment hasn't changed much over the past few years and currently sits around 4.3% in the US. While college might be out of many people's budgets, trade schools can provide fantastic opportunities for a rewarding career.

These jobs offer the chance to get a diploma without a four-year degree, making it a popular choice for those looking to move into a new career quickly.

How to Decide Between a Trade School and College

When deciding between a trade school and a college, the primary consideration is your finances. While both options can offer the potential for successful, stable careers, they both differ, often quite significantly, in costs.

Making this important decision involves considering your personal:

Goals

Lifestyle

Interests

Many people choose a trade school in New Jersey and other states because they enjoy more hands-on work and can start sooner than if they went to a local or out-of-state college. If you prefer academic studies, then you'll likely do better with a college degree.

Fortunately, both options can lead to a rewarding future, so there's no real "wrong choice" here.

Best Trade Jobs of 2026

So you've decided a more hands-on approach is better for you, and now you want to know which in-demand trade careers are best for this year. Here's a list of the top trade jobs for you to consider, which cover a wide range of interests and specialized skills.

Electrician

Electricians are a popular choice when learning a trade because they offer high job security and excellent earning potential. Electrical work is always needed, meaning that even in tough times, like a recession, you can still earn an income.

You can offer services to:

Residential sectors

Industrial sectors

Green energy sectors

One of the main benefits is that this job can't be replaced by robots or AI and offers a dynamic environment that gets you out of a desk job all day. Starting your own electrical business is also an option, offering greater independence and even a potentially higher income, as you can set your own rates.

Welder

Skilled welders have a high earning potential and are vital in industries such as manufacturing, construction, or even aerospace. If you become a specialist, such as specializing in underwater work, you can earn much more than you do as an entry-level tradesperson.

A career in welding also offers lots of room for growth, as you can advance into roles like project managers, inspectors, and trainers.

Solar Panel Installation Technician

If you're invested in helping to save the environment, a career as a solar panel installation technician can be an extremely rewarding choice. If you already have technical or construction experience, this can be an ideal trade job.

Like the other trade jobs we've mentioned, this industry offers competitive pay and rapid employment growth. However, this career can be physically demanding, often requiring heavy lifting.

It also typically requires working outdoors on roofs in all sorts of weather. If you're afraid of heights, this might not be the trade job for you.

Hairstylist

If you're looking for a career that offers creative freedom and flexible work hours, then becoming a hairstylist may be one of the best career choices for you. Hairstylists often have the option of several work environments, such as:

Traditional salons

High-end spas

Barbershops

A career in hairstyling also means continued learning. Many stylists take courses in new techniques, such as balayage, barbering, and extensions.

Other courses hairstylists can take include salon management, hair loss treatments, and facial hair grooming. However, it's important to note that this career requires a lot of standing, which can be physically taxing to some people.

Plumber

Another job that's unlikely to be replaced by robots or AI is plumbing. Plumbing offers a high-demand career that's secure and doesn't require a four-year degree.

Plumbers are essential, often meaning consistent work, even during tough times.

A career in plumbing also offers flexibility and independence. You can work in residential or commercial sectors, or even open your own business.

A career in this field also means solving immediate problems, which can bring a certain level of satisfaction to your daily work.

The downsides, while minimal, include labor-intensive work and heavy lifting, as well as working in unpleasant conditions, especially if you specialize in sewerage work. It might also mean you work during weekends or in the evenings, which might not be ideal for some people with families.

Frequently Asked Questions

What To Ask Potential Employers?

When starting a new career, knowing what to ask is vital, and there are essential questions you should ask. It's important to review the company's website, because you don't want to ask questions that are already answered there.

Some pertinent questions to ask include:

What is the team culture like here?

What type of person tends to succeed in this role?

What opportunities are there for growth and development?

What are the next steps in the hiring process?

What Are the Steps to Starting Your Own Business?

Starting a business can be exciting, but it requires some planning. The first steps include creating a business plan and registering your business with the relevant authorities.

Next, you need to secure licensing and insurance and set up a business bank account. Finally, look at marketing and how you'll promote your business, such as flyers or social media.

Start Constructing Your Career Today

Not everyone is academically inclined, but fortunately, there are other career avenues you can take, such as becoming a tradesperson. Some of the best trade jobs this year include solar panel installation technician, hairstylist, welder, and electrician.

Many trade schools can be completed in six months to a year, depending on your chosen program, making them a viable option for people who want to jump-start their career.

Ready to take the next step? Find more resources and trade news in our dedicated News section.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.