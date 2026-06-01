Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones placed on administrative leave, sources say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones has been placed on administrative leave, sources tell 11 Investigates.

11 Investigates has learned that Jones has been placed on leave while there is an internal investigation into the operations of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

Jones has been the fire chief since September 2007.

Assistant Chief Mat Davis has been named the Acting Chief.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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