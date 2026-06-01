Police: Man stabbed Lyft driver on I-79 in Robinson Township before running off, getting hit by car

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of stabbing his Lyft driver on I-79 in Robinson Township before running off and getting hit by a car.

State police were called to the interstate in the area of the Neville Island exit around 11:03 p.m.

Troopers said that a Lyft driver had a laceration to the right side of his neck after a fight with a passenger.

The victim drove to Sheetz on Grand Avenue in Neville Township, where officers responded. Police found blood on the outside of the rear passenger door and a folding knife on the hood of the car.

The Lyft driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Saul Baxin, fled from the vehicle on foot to the area of Coraopolis Road, according to police. While fleeing, Baxin allegedly punched another driver in the chest and damaged the side mirrors of two other cars passing by.

Baxin was then hit by a car, sustaining a leg injury, and was taken to a hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the hospital to interview Baxin, he told them he thought the Lyft driver was taking him somewhere and that he got scared. He claimed he was not trying to kill the driver but “just scare him off.”

Baxin is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

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