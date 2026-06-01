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Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson finalizing deal to become analyst, per reports

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A former Steelers quarterback is finalizing a deal to become an analyst, according to reports.

NFL insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal with CBS Sports to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes Steelers legend Bill Cowher.

Wilson spent 14 years in the NFL, including one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of the accolades he’s earned throughout his career include a Super Bowl Championship, a Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020 and 10 Pro Bowl appearances.

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