Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson finalizing deal to become analyst, per reports

PITTSBURGH — A former Steelers quarterback is finalizing a deal to become an analyst, according to reports.

NFL insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal with CBS Sports to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes Steelers legend Bill Cowher.

Sources: Ten-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. Wilson won a Super Bowl, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now leaves the NFL to become an analyst on the network’s pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate… pic.twitter.com/YEsi3OyDRv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Wilson spent 14 years in the NFL, including one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of the accolades he’s earned throughout his career include a Super Bowl Championship, a Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020 and 10 Pro Bowl appearances.

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