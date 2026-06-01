Car crashes into parked vehicles, catches fire at used auto sales lot in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into several parked vehicles at a used auto sales lot in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood before catching fire early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Seran Auto Sales in the 1800 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 4:52 a.m.

When our crews arrived, the flames were out, but firefighters were still working to get the smoke under control.

No injuries were reported.

Saw Mill Run Boulevard Crash

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