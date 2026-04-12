The best way to sell a home quickly and at a strong price is to time the market well, price it competitively, and present a clean, well-maintained property that appeals to buyers from the start.

Every year in the United States, about 4 to 6 million existing homes are sold, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

If you're planning on selling your home, you're in for some competition. Unlike new builds, existing homes can sit longer on the market, especially because buyers have to conduct extensive pre-purchase inspections.

To boost chances of selling a home faster and at the best possible valuation, savvy homeowners take certain essential steps, including preparing the property for showings, addressing minor repairs, enhancing curb appeal, and pricing the home strategically from the start.

What Devalues a House the Most?

Some forces can work against you despite your best efforts to prepare your home for the market. A poor location tops the list.

When you were purchasing the home, you must have been told that only three things matter: location, location, location. Unfortunately, locations don't always improve over time. In fact, some deteriorate.

For example, if you bought a house in a neighborhood that has since become crime-ridden, expect property values to take a nose-dive. It won't matter what improvements you make to boost value and attract buyers; if a neighborhood has no demand, there's only so much you can do to sell it at what you think it's worth, let alone find a buyer.

Poor maintenance can also significantly impact a home's value. Most buyers want homes that are move-in ready, so if your property needs extensive repairs, you are likely going to sell it at a significantly reduced price.

When Is the Best Time to Sell a Home?

The time you choose to put your home on the market can have a big impact on the time it takes to find a buyer and how much it sells for.

In the housing market, there are two primary seasons: a seller's market and a buyer's market.

As a seller, you want to list your home when it's a seller's market. This is when the demand for homes exceeds the supply. Your home will likely get multiple offers, which means it will sell quickly, and buyers may even be willing to pay above the asking price if there are many bidders.

A buyer's market is the worst time to sell a home, as it means the supply outstrips the demand. Prospective buyers are few and far between, so homes sit on the market longer, and often sell below their market value.

Besides buyers and sellers' markets, real estate agents recommend selling your home in the spring. There's better curb appeal and pleasant weather, which generally translates to increased demand for homes.

Essential Steps to Take Before Listing

You've determined the time is right to sell your home, but timing alone is not enough. Preparing your home for the market goes a long way toward helping you achieve your objectives.

Declutter and Deep Clean

Although it's possible to sell your home while you still live in it, it's standard practice for owners to vacate before putting it on the market. You don't just move out and forget about the property, unless you have no interest in how fast it sells.

Prospective buyers want to visit clean, vacant homes. This will give them the best opportunity to visualize their lives in the home.

Remove furniture and personal items, and ensure every room feels open and inviting. If possible, hire a deep cleaning service to give the property a thorough clean before you list it.

Window cleaning Charlotte has you covered if your windows need a serious dusting down.

Complete Necessary Repairs

It's important to leave the property in a move-in-ready condition before listing it for sale. This involves making any necessary repairs, such as fixing visible issues like leaks, cracks, and broken fixtures.

If you don't address such minor problems, they'll become points that prospective buyers can use to negotiate for price reductions.

In general, it's savvier to avoid investing in heavy repairs whose value you may not recoup.

Set the Right Price

You have an idea of how much your home is worth, but that's just your opinion, especially if it's your asking price.

Pricing a property competitively is an essential step before selling it. The smartest move is to hire an appraiser to value the property and recommend a selling price.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take to Sell a Home?

Selling a home depends on market conditions, the condition of the home, and your preparedness as a seller. When everything aligns, a home can be sold in weeks. However, some homes can sit on the market for months or even years.

Should I Sell My Home Empty or Staged?

Home staging boosts your chance of selling faster and closer to your asking price. It helps potential buyers visualize the space better. If you can look beyond the costs of staging, go for it.

How Important Is Pricing When Selling a Home?

Critical. When buyers enter the market, they have already done their research and know what to expect in terms of pricing. An overpriced home risks not getting any offers, while an underpriced home can raise the suspicion of some buyers.

Can I Sell My Home Without a Real Estate Agent?

Yes, it's possible to sell your home without the help of a real estate agent. However, there's a reason many sellers hire these agents. An agent will handle many aspects of selling a home, including pricing, marketing, negotiations, and closing paperwork.

Selling a Home the Easier Way!

Selling a home is a big step, especially as the owner. From understanding what impacts property value to ensuring your home is clean, well-maintained, and competitively priced, each step plays a crucial role in attracting buyers and securing the best possible deal. Take time to prepare your home for sale, and it will be off the market soon enough.

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