A home is about more than just what's inside because a backyard and other outdoor aspects can become a true focal point. Professional designers are emphasizing how a deck or a fire pit can elevate not only outdoor living but also the worth of your asset as a whole.

According to Consumer Affairs, upwards of 65% Americans own a home. As more and more people make the investment of a lifetime, it's crucial to know what additions can elevate curb appeal and beyond.

Still, with so many home outdoor design possibilities, figuring out what's right for you and your aesthetic sensibility can sometimes feel overwhelming. That's where the professionals come in.

What Are the Biggest Outdoor Living Trends Right Now?

While you may not always want to follow trends because it can be fun to set them, certain trends are popular for a reason. The best trends for modern outdoor spaces not only look great but also deliver a solid return on investment.

It may seem counterintuitive at first, but a huge trend right now involves having outdoor spaces mirror indoor spaces. Why shouldn't your backyard feel as cozy as your living room, for instance? You can curate a phenomenal space outside that features some of the following and more:

Plush and comfy seating

Gorgeous yet weather-resistant rugs

Layered lighting for a welcoming ambience

You can even have outdoor TVs so you can curl up with your favorite show while drinking in the lovely breeze. Of course, to pull off something like this successfully, you'll need to start with a tried and true deck.

Decks literally lay the foundation for a grand backyard set-up. Hiring professionals, like those at Platinum Decking, can guarantee a cost-effective and time-saving process. Best of all, they can help you with permits, backyard design ideas, and much more.

Just like backyards can incorporate an outdoor living room, plenty of homeowners are investing in what you can call an outdoor kitchen. Gone are the days of simple grills and a couple of foldout chairs. Instead, you can elevate the area with the following:

A prep sink

A refrigerator

Stylish bar seating

Even full-fledged pizza ovens

With all of the above, you can turn the average cooking experience into something deeply memorable. Best of all, you can do it alongside friends and family members while enjoying the surrounding nature and open sky.

Other Trends to Consider

Another trend has seen people add a range of modern tech to their outdoor living spaces. Automatic lighting can increase safety and add an ambience that you can't otherwise get.

An integrated sound system can make it easy to have the best sound during outdoor movie screenings. You can also use it to enjoy tunes while eating.

App-controlled heaters can ensure that none of your friends or family members get chilly as you sip some drinks and watch the stars at night. After all, why should a smart home stop at the front door?

How Can Homeowners Make Their Outdoor Space Feel Like an Extension of the Home?

Aside from mirroring the ambience of indoor spaces, you can also ensure a functional connection between the inside and the outside. One of the most interesting outdoor living trends involves maintaining a continuity of colors, materials, and aesthetics between both.

Large glass doors that fold or slide can make the flow and foot traffic feel more natural. That way, the deck can feel like it's in harmony with the living room.

As for the materials the deck is comprised of, consider choosing aspects that complement the aesthetic and structure of what's inside. The outside shouldn't feel oriental while the inside is shabby chic, for example. Plus, you can maintain continuity simply by staying true to a repeating pattern or set of accents.

Lighting is often overlooked, but it can change the entire atmosphere for the better if done right. From overhead fixtures to pathway lights and accent illumination, there's a lot that can contribute to a seamless flow.

A professional can help you decide on the overall picture and the vital details. You can count on them to also keep in mind factors like foot traffic, shade versus sun exposure, your privacy needs, and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Does It Cost to Build an Outdoor Living Space?

The price of elevating your outdoor living space or creating one from scratch can fluctuate by a significant degree. So many factors can affect the final price, including the following:

The size and scope of the project

The skill and experience of the professionals

The location of your residence

The materials you decide to use

While a project can cost anywhere from a couple thousand to $10,000 or more, don't worry. Professionals know that every homeowner has a different budget, and they can work with you to come up with sensible landscape design tips.

Do Outdoor Living Spaces Require Permits?

As with the price, the necessity of a permit also depends on the nature of the project you have in mind. Many jurisdictions require permits for all kinds of projects, even for something as seemingly simple as a deck.

Structural additions, electrical wiring, and plumbing installations will almost always need approval before you can move forward. Local building departments and the professionals you hire can provide specific guidance and walk you through the process.

Outdoor Living Can Be as Homey and Comfy as Indoor Living

When you invest in a professional design for your outdoor living space, you can enjoy a new and refreshing dimension to your home life. Best of all, you can relax knowing that this investment will also pay off in the future by increasing your house's general value.

