Seasonal Denver offers year-round attractions and activities for tourists with each season. From world-class skiing in winter to hiking in the summer, Denver offers year-round adventure. The city welcomes visitors every season with its diverse seasonal vacation programs.

Denver welcomed 37.1 million visitors just last year, as per Visit Denver reports. Many tourists choose Denver as their destination regardless of when they want to visit. Our guide gives you all the details on seasonal activities in Denver.

What To Do in Denver in Spring?

Once winter is over, spring changes seasonal Denver into a blossoming paradise. Here are some things you can do in Denver during spring:

Wander in the Denver Botanic Gardens

The Denver Botanic Gardens is the ultimate attraction to visit in the spring. The features are tulips and cherry blossoms that are in full bloom.

If you love outdoor art, visit Chatfield Farms. This spot is home to a large art installation made completely out of nature.

Explore the Spring Wildflowers in Colorado

As April approaches, check out the spring blooms in Colorado. Wildflowers often start to color the fields at this time. If you go to Northern Colorado, expect to see bluebells and prairie violets.

Attend Spring Exhibitions at the Denver Art Museum

While Denver is known for outdoor fun, the Denver Art Museum is a must-see. Started in 1893, this place houses more than 80,000 works of art in 13 collections. Apart from global art collections, the museum also features art by artists from Denver.

What To Do in Denver in The Summer?

From June through August, summer events in Denver become all the craze. The season has perfect weather for you to:

Visit the Denver Zoo

With over 80 acres to explore and about 3,600 animals, Denver Zoo is the place to interact with wildlife up close. This zoo is open in the summer from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but you need to reserve your tickets.

Explore the Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Geologically formed by the red rocks, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is worth a visit. You can book tickets to a summer concert and enjoy the outdoor music scene.

If a concert is not on your vacation itinerary, you can just visit the place to explore the trails. In case you don't know how to get to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, contact Hola Car Rentals and book your vehicle for the trip.

Attend a Denver Summer Festival

Summer festivals are a must in Denver. From beer fests to live music, you can pick your favorite event to attend. Here are some festivals you should consider:

Cherry Creek Arts Festival

Boulder Creek Festival

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

With more than 70 breweries, don't forget to take part in Denver's beer culture. You can explore the breweries with your loved ones for fun memories.

Engage in Outdoor Adventure

If you love outdoor fun, go on a kayaking or paddleboarding adventure at the Denver Outdoor Adventure Company. You can also get rental canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards at the Rocky Mountain Paddleboard.

What To Do in Denver in The Fall?

Fall in Denver awakens the senses with colors, festivities, and flavors. Let's look at how you can enjoy your fall in Denver:

Take a Scenic Drive Through the Mountains

The Colorado Rockies have a beautiful display of fall colors from aspen clusters. Several trees in an aspen grove have the same root system. As a result, you will notice all the trees will change color at the same time.

Go Pumpkin Picking

Fall isn't complete without pumpkins. Some pumpkin patches you can visit include:

Anderson Farms

Fritzler Farm Park

Maize in the City

Mazzotti Farms

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

These pumpkin patches are the best places to celebrate autumn traditions. Aside from culture, you also get to connect with nature and support local economies.

Attend Denver Oktoberfest

One of the famous fall festivals in Denver is the Oktoberfest. For 50 years, this feast shuts down two blocks in downtown Denver for a street party. The fun includes:

Live music

Food trucks

Keg bowling

Stein hoisting

The event often happens the last two weekends in September. Admission is free. However, you need to buy drinks and food.

Is Denver Worth Visiting in Winter?

Winter in Denver offers snow-capped mountain views and exciting snow-related activities. Some things you can do during the winter include:

Cross-country skiing

Ice skating at outdoor rinks

Snowshoeing

Driving on the ice

Ice fishing

Apart from snow adventures, the city also offers festive holiday events like the Mile High Tree light display.

Frequently Asked Questions About Seasonal Denver

What should I not miss in Denver?

You should not miss catching a game at Coors Field. This is one of the most authentic local sports experiences in Denver. Coors Field is the home stadium of the Colorado Rockies, the city's MLB team.

Sports events run during the MLB regular season from early April through late September. If you are a fan of baseball, you will enjoy the lively and welcoming atmosphere. In 2025, games are played almost every week, including prime evening and weekend slots.

What is the best month to go to Denver?

The best month to visit Denver will depend on your preferences. However, late spring (May) and early fall (September-October) are ideal visiting months. This is because you get to enjoy mild weather and fewer crowds.

Additionally, the landscapes are often filled with beautiful greenery. Spring and fall also offer better hotel rates and availability, unlike peak summer and winter months.

What food is Denver known for?

With Michelin-starred restaurants, Denver is definitely a top foodie city. If you love meat, Denver is known for the best bison steak. These animals graze in nature, so you can be sure the meat is tasty.

While in Denver, also try out the green chili and Rocky Mountain oysters. What's more, cheeseburgers may have been invented in Denver.

Enjoy the Attractions of Seasonal Denver

Seasonal Denver guarantees special attraction sites every time of the year. All you have to do is choose your preferred vacation time and book a trip.

Subscribe now to discover more of Denver's seasonal magic.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.