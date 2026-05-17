Aaron Rodgers reaches agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sources tell Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner that Rodgers will be back on a one-year deal to reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, source confirms to @WPXI.



The Steelers open up OTAs on Monday. — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 17, 2026

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is expected to be at the Steelers voluntary minicamp on Monday.

Schefter said Rodgers will receive a base salary between $22 million and $23 million.

Compensation update: Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives.



The deal still needs to be finalized and signed. https://t.co/jzndq6HNM3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2026

Our partners at SteelersNOW report that Rodgers was spotted with Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth and Mason Rudolph last night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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