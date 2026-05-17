Aaron Rodgers reaches agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sources tell Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner that Rodgers will be back on a one-year deal to reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy.
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, source confirms to @WPXI.— Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 17, 2026
The Steelers open up OTAs on Monday.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is expected to be at the Steelers voluntary minicamp on Monday.
Schefter said Rodgers will receive a base salary between $22 million and $23 million.
Compensation update: Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2026
The deal still needs to be finalized and signed. https://t.co/jzndq6HNM3
Our partners at SteelersNOW report that Rodgers was spotted with Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth and Mason Rudolph last night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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