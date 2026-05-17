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Aaron Rodgers reaches agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers

By WPXI.com News Staff
Aaron Rodgers reaches agreement with Pittsburgh Steelers, reports say Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers has reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sources tell Channel 11 Sports Director Jenna Harner that Rodgers will be back on a one-year deal to reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is expected to be at the Steelers voluntary minicamp on Monday.

Schefter said Rodgers will receive a base salary between $22 million and $23 million.

Our partners at SteelersNOW report that Rodgers was spotted with Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth and Mason Rudolph last night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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