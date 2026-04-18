If you suspect you have hidden plumbing leaks at home and worry that plumbers would need to excavate to find them, you don't have to, as they now use innovative technologies like thermal imaging, acoustic listening, and pipe cameras.

Thanks to such advanced plumbing technology, leak detection has become more straightforward and non-invasive.

You should, however, still act fast if you have leaky pipes, considering how much waste they cause. As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says, household leaks are behind close to 900 billion gallons of water going to waste each year.

Understanding how today's plumbers find and fix leaks can help you realize just how much time, resources, and money they can save you.

What Are the Most Common Types of Plumbing Leaks?

Dripping faucets are highly common plumbing leaks, as these fixtures have many tiny moving parts that degrade over time and with use. Their washers, O-rings, and valve seats can become worn or corroded, resulting in seepage and wastage.

Constantly running or continuously running toilets are another common type of plumbing leak. They're also among the worst water wasters.

As noted by the government website of the City of Fort Wayne, IN, toilet leaks caused by worn flappers can waste 1,000 to 4,000 gallons a day. It also says that a shower leaking just 10 drips per minute squanders away over 500 gallons each year.

Then, there are the hidden plumbing leaks, affecting inaccessible or covered pipes. Not only are they common, but they can also be among the most damaging, as their being out of sight makes them difficult to detect without specialized plumbing technology.

How Damaging Are Plumbing Leaks?

Aside from wasting precious resources and driving up your water bills, plumbing leaks, particularly hidden ones, can wreak havoc on your home through water damage and mold growth.

The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences explains that most molds aren't dangerous, but some can be detrimental to human health. They can produce mycotoxins, substances that, if ingested, can cause severe illness.

Molds also generate and release spores for reproduction. Think of them as reproductive cells (too small for the naked eye to see). They can trigger nose and lung irritation or severe reactions (anaphylaxis) in people with allergies or severe sensitivities.

What Are the Innovative Ways Professionals Find and Fix Plumbing Leaks?

Gone are the days (and nightmares) when plumbing professionals had to cut open walls, tear up floors, or dig trenches as part of the leak detection and resolution process.

Today, advanced imaging and listening devices are among the high-tech, non-invasive technologies you can expect a highly reputable plumber to use to detect leaks. With these devices, they can pinpoint plumbing repair sites with more accuracy, resulting in minimal downtime.

Thermal Imaging

Modern plumbing experts rely on thermal imaging devices that use infrared (IR) cameras. They identify water leaks in hidden or inaccessible areas, such as pipes:

Behind walls

Within ceilings

Under floors

The thermal sensors in IR cameras visualize temperature differences in surfaces through different colors. They often represent potential cold water leaks as blue, "cool" spots.

Hot water leaks, on the other hand, may appear as orange or red spots, indicating heat or warmth.

Acoustic Listening Devices

Acoustic listening devices, such as ground mics and microphones, are like extremely sensitive stethoscopes (the medical instrument used by doctors to listen to sounds produced inside the body). They're so sensitive that they can detect vibrations even when they're on the other side of:

Walls

Ceilings

Floors

Soil

Concrete

Pipe surfaces (exterior side)

Plumbers use these acoustic devices as a non-invasive way to hunt down leaks, as these tools amplify the faintest of noises. Filters built into the devices also isolate and make the sounds of potential leaks (high-pitched hissing or whistling noises) more accurate, as they remove background noise.

Pipe Inspection Cameras

Pipe inspection cameras are another type of advanced, non-invasive diagnostic tool plumbers use to conduct real-time inspections and diagnostics. They consist of high-resolution cameras mounted on or attached to flexible push rods.

Plumbers feed the camera into drain holes or pipe entrances, allowing them to see the insides of plumbing components. The camera illuminates the dark interiors of the pipes, providing a live feed that plumbers can see via the connected, aboveground monitor.

With this technology, plumbing experts can collect visual evidence of the exact nature, cause, severity, and location of:

Blockages or clogs

Breakages and cracks

Intrusions (such as tree roots)

Collapsed pipes

Pipe inspection cameras also have recording capabilities. They allow the pros to replay and review the footage for a more thorough investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do Plumbers Fix "Hidden" Leaks?

Once your local plumber has located a hidden leak using their non-invasive, advanced detection tools, they can proceed with targeted pipe repair. They'll make minimal, localized cuts on the surface (e.g., drywall or flooring) or use trenchless technology to complete underground repairs.

If the problem with your leaky pipe is minor (e.g., a pinhole leak or tiny crack), your plumber will likely use a specialized rubber patch, epoxy compound, or clamp. The goal here is to seal the pipe without requiring a full replacement.

If the damage is more than a minor issue, your plumber may have to cut out the affected portion of the pipe. They'll then affix a replacement pipe and connect it to the rest with the appropriate soldered or compression fittings or press-fit technology.

What Causes Plumbing Leaks?

Wear and tear, age, and corrosion are all typical culprits behind plumbing leaks. Excessively high water pressure and temperature fluctuations that cause pipes to expand and contract may also be to blame.

Unaddressed clogs can contribute to plumbing leaks, too, as they place an unnecessary load (extra weight) on the pipes. In other cases, tree roots can penetrate pipes and cause leaks.

Time to Hunt Down and Fix Your Home's Plumbing Leaks

With high-tech gear like pipe inspection cameras and thermal imaging/acoustic listening devices, your local, trustworthy plumber can now quickly pinpoint plumbing leaks in a non-invasive way. They can then fix these problems immediately after with minimal disruption.

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