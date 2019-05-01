  • 'Batman' turns 30, original movies returning to local theaters

    'Batman' is returning to local movie theaters for the 30th anniversary of the original film franchise.

    The special four-day series will be held at six theaters in the Pittsburgh area.

    Each film will play on one day only:

    • May 4: "Batman" (1989)
    • May 6: "Batman Returns" (1992)
    • May 12: "Batman Forever" (1995)
    • May 14: "Batman & Robin" (1997)

