'Batman' turns 30, original movies returning to local theaters

'Batman' is returning to local movie theaters for the 30th anniversary of the original film franchise.
The special four-day series will be held at six theaters in the Pittsburgh area.
Each film will play on one day only:
- May 4: "Batman" (1989)
- May 6: "Batman Returns" (1992)
- May 12: "Batman Forever" (1995)
- May 14: "Batman & Robin" (1997)
For a list of participating theaters, click HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Man shot, killed while trying to get into house
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- ‘Chevy vs. Ford' argument led to shootings, standoff, police say
- VIDEO: Nation's longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Tennessee
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}