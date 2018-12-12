  • 'Sesame Street' introduces first homeless Muppet character

    "Sesame Street" is trying to raise awareness about childhood homelessness by introducing a homeless Muppet for the first time.

    Lily will be a character whose family has lost their home. Lily was originally described as being "food-insecure" because her family lacked consistent access to food.

    Now, Sesame Workshop has expanded Lily's storyline to include that her family stays with friends. 

    Lily's journey with homelessness will not appear in televised episodes, only in online resources.

    The initiative launched Wednesday as a part of the Sesame Street in Communities program.
     

     
     

