'Sesame Street' introduces first homeless Muppet character

"Sesame Street" is trying to raise awareness about childhood homelessness by introducing a homeless Muppet for the first time.
Lily will be a character whose family has lost their home. Lily was originally described as being "food-insecure" because her family lacked consistent access to food.
Now, Sesame Workshop has expanded Lily's storyline to include that her family stays with friends.
Lily's journey with homelessness will not appear in televised episodes, only in online resources.
The initiative launched Wednesday as a part of the Sesame Street in Communities program.
We are proud to announce new resources around the topic of family homelessness. With activities, storybooks & more, our resources can offer help, healing & hope to families without a permanent place to stay. https://t.co/rmzB7PHXHc #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/n425gk7CuW— Sesame Street in Communities (@SesameCommunity) December 12, 2018
Home is more than a house or an apartment. Home is wherever the love lives—the love within a family and community. Learn more about our new resources around homelessness: https://t.co/rmzB7PHXHc #SesameCommunity pic.twitter.com/i6j0tFJNSc— Sesame Street in Communities (@SesameCommunity) December 12, 2018
