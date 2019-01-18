PITTSBURGH - The lineup for the 2019 Country Megaticket was announced Friday.
Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young and Jason Aldean will headline shows on KeyBank Pavilion.
The full lineup and dates are as follows:
- June 7: Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston
- July 12: Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins
- July 27: Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes
- Aug. 2: Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Hardy
- Aug. 16: Rascal Flatts with special guest to be announced
- Aug. 24 Chris Young with Chris Janson and more
- Sept. 14: Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Country Megaticket passes go on sale to the public Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
A previous Megaticket purchaser pre-sale will start Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. and continue until Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. A password will be sent to previously used emails on Jan. 21.
For complete Megaticket details, CLICK HERE.
TRENDING NOW:
- WINTER STORM WATCH issued ahead of weekend snow, sleet, freezing rain
- Perdue recalls 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
- Group drinks wine from Pringles cans in Walmart parking lot in honor of woman banned for doing so
- VIDEO: Police seek volunteers to get drunk, take sobriety tests for officer training
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}