Actress Meg Ryan, singer John Mellencamp engaged

Meg Ryan has made a big announcement.
After dating for years, and even breaking up for a time, she and John Mellencamp are engaged, USA Today reported.
The star of such romcoms as “When Harry Met Sally” and “Sleepless in Seattle” made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday with a hand-drawn picture of the couple.
Ryan was previously married to Dennis Quaid and dated Russell Crowe after she and Quaid divorced, USA Today reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Reports: Bell not expected to report by Tuesday deadline, will not play this season
- 1 dead, 2 injured in crash that closed McKees Rocks Bridge for hours
- Missing 70-year-old man found dismembered in neighbor's home didn't know killer, police say
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
She has two children -- a son with Quaid and a daughter adopted in 2006 after their divorce.
Mellencamp has been married three other times and has five children from his past relationships.
Ryan and Mellencamp dated for three years, but broke up in 2014, People magazine reported. He dated Christie Brinkley, but they broke up in 2017 and he and Ryan resumed their relationship then, USA Today reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}