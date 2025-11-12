Emmy Award-winning choreographer Derek Hough bringing dance tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Emmy Award-winning choreographer Derek Hough is bringing his dance tour to Pittsburgh.

Hough will present his live dance show “Symphony of Dance: Encore” on July 3 at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts.

The performance will draw from multiple dance styles, including salsa, tap, hip-hop and ballroom.

Hough is a four-time Emmy winner and a 13-time nominee, making him the most-nominated choreographer in Television Academy history. His career spans stage, film and television productions, including four seasons of the NBC series “World of Dance.”

Tickets for “Symphony of Dance: Encore” are now available on presale, with general sale in most markets to start on Friday, Nov. 14.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

