Prosecutors play video of police interview with man accused of killing pregnant woman in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH — New video was shown in court during the trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in McKeesport.

The past few days in Isaac Smith’s homicide trial have been very eventful inside the courtroom. He is accused of shooting and killing Karli Smith in 2021.

Karli Smith Karli Smith (WPXI/WPXI)

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At one point, the prosecutor showed the jury parts of a three-hour interview that detectives did with Smith, where he repeatedly denied having anything to do with Short’s death.

“I’ve heard so many different rumors and they’re all so far-fetched,” Smith said during the interview.

This police interview with Smith was recorded before he was ever charged in the murder of Karli Short.

Short is the daughter of Brandon Short, who is a former Penn State and NFL football player.

Karli was 17 weeks pregnant and believed Smith was the father of her child.

But as we reported earlier this week, lab results showed Smith was not the father of Karli’s child.

“The rumors and the phone calls I’ve been getting just with ‘They’re looking for you’ and ‘They’ve heard you did this,’” Smith said in the video.

During Smith’s interview with Allegheny County detectives, he repeatedly told them that he had nothing to do with her death, and if it turned out that he was the father, he would be prepared to take care of the child.

Prosecutors argued Smith was trying to hide his relationship with Karli and her pregnancy from other women he was involved with.

Detectives eventually charged Smith when they discovered the bullet found in Karli’s head matched a gun Smith pawned days after she was killed.

“It’s really just leaving me speechless, I don’t even know,” Smith said.

The trial is expected to last well into next week and will eventually go to the jury, who will decide whether Smith is guilty.

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