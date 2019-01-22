0 Batman comic book collection worth $1.4M stolen from storage unit

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Holy heist, Batman! A thief zapped a South Florida collector by stealing a collection of comics of the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder worth $1.4 million, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Randy Lawrence said his collection of 450 registered Batman and Detective comic books were stolen from an air-conditioned, double-locked storage unit in Boca Raton.

Now, Lawrence is hoping officials can catch the joker who took the comics. But for now, the theft is a riddle.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft, which occurred sometime between Nov. 28 and Jan. 8, WFOR reported. Storage facility personnel were reviewing surveillance videos, the television station reported.

The theft had all the elements of a Batman comic book plot. A wire was left hanging from the ceiling of the storage unit, so Lawrence believes the villain entered through the roof, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The locks were not broken and boxes were shifted around in the unit, the newspaper reported.

Lawrence gave investigators a list of the missing Batman and Detective comic books and posted a list online with the certification numbers and pedigree names so the comic books can be traced.

Lawrence took to social media, pleading with other collectors to keep a watchful eye for anyone trying to sell the stolen comic books, the newspaper reported. Lawrence said the comics are registered with the Certified Guaranty Company, a comic book grading service, WFOR reported.

“I … really need you all to be aware and keep your eyes open,” Lawrence wrote online, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “They will probably be offered to some of you sooner than later.

“For me this is a first and on such a high level it’s been devastating. This collection was my nest egg, and I had worked so hard and done without for so long to put this together that it being taken away from me this way has left me in a very bad way.”

