'Beverly Hills 90210' original cast to reunite for summer series

If the ‘90s was the pinnacle of television viewing pleasure for you, then you’re in luck. One television show staple is jumping on the reunion bandwagon, and is picking up where it left off almost 20 years ago.
“Beverly Hills 90210” is dropping the Beverly Hills portion of the name, keeping only “90210,” and will bring back original cast members: Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, Deadline reported.
Shannon Doherty and Luke Perry aren’t among the announced stars, Entertainment Weekly reported.
The teaser trailer for the six-episode summer series for Fox recently dropped.
This time, the cast will reunite when one drops the hint that it’s time for a “Beverly Hills 90210” reboot. Deadline reports that Priestley et al “will play heightened versions of themselves” on a show that will be inspired by their real lives.
This isn’t the first time the gang got back together. Garth, Doherty and Spelling were part of the “90210” reboot in 2008 on The CW. The reboot ran for five seasons, Entertainment Weekly reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh students, teachers warned to stay away from former employee
- Coroner called to scene of serious crash in Apollo
- What is the 'Momo challenge' and is it a hoax?
- VIDEO: Woman critically injured in crash on McKees Rocks Bridge fighting for her life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}