'Blurred Lines' lawsuit: Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams must pay Marvin Gaye's family $5M

The legal dust-up between Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and the family of the late singer Marvin Gaye is finally over. A judge has ruled Thicke and Williams must pay Gaye’s family nearly $5 million over a copyright infringement lawsuit that claimed the songwriters used Gaye’s 1977 song “Got to Give It Up” in their 2013 song “Blurred Lines,” Billboard reported.
The lawsuit was brought in 2013 and first decided in 2015.
William’s company, More Water From Nazareth Publishing Inc., as well as Thicke and Williams himself, must pay the family $2,848,846.50. In a separate award of profits from the song, Thicke must may an additional $1,768,191.88, while Williams and the publishing company must pay another $357,630.96, CNN reported.
According to Billboard, the total the two singers must pay is $4,983,766.85.
The family was also awarded prejudgment interest on that amount that totals $9,097.51 with interest accruing until the judgment is paid.
It was also found Gaye’s family is also entitled to 50 percent of future profits from “Blurred Lines,” CNN reported.
