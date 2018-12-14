0 Pennsylvania woman attacked by bear

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Penn. - A Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being attacked by a bear. Game wardens in Lycoming County are trying to figure out how it happened.

Melinda Lebarron was attacked by a bear outside her home near Muncy. Chris Krebs, a state game warden, told WNEP, "We're looking into the circumstances of how that occurred, why that occurred and trying to identify the particular bear that may have been involved."

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Lebarron was outside with her dog when the bear attacked. Krebs believes a black bear dragged Lebarron approximately 88 yards. She was able to get away and call for help.

"Pennsylvania's rifle deer season just ended and there were deer parts in close proximity," said Krebs. The warden set a trap to capture the bear and will euthanize it once caught.

According to the game commission, Lycoming County is part of Pennsylvania's core black bear range. "Black bears are very common in the area, and there are a number of black bears in the area," said Krebs.

Game wardens point out black bears don't often attack people unless there is some kind of motivation for an attack. Usually they are more of a nuisance:

Neighbor Jim Bieber says he almost got attacked a few years ago. "That thing came right up to me stood right up. Makes you think a little bit. They're a pretty good size."

Lebarron is listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. Friends say her dog also needs surgery. There is a GoFundMe page set up for them.



CNN/WNEP