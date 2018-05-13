The acclaimed comedy television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming to NBC after getting canceled by its previous network.
We got your SIX! #Brooklyn99 is officially coming to NBC! pic.twitter.com/NNQw2OZquH— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 12, 2018
The series, which was canceled by Fox after five seasons, will return for a sixth season on NBC. The show wraps up its fifth season May 20, though it is unclear when the show will resurface on NBC for season six.
The announcement was made on social media Friday night by cast and producers simultaneously, just one day after Fox decided “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” would not be renewed for another season.
#Brooklyn99 IS COMING BACK FOR SEASON 6 YOU GUYS ON NBC!!!!! You did this!! You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cTycfF4FoR— Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 12, 2018
NBC PICKING UP BROOKLYN NINE NINE WAS MY IDEA!!— snddoɥ ʞɹɐɯ (@markhoppus) May 12, 2018
The comedy stars Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher and is set in a police precinct.
