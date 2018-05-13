  • 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' canceled by Fox, picked up by NBC for sixth season

    The acclaimed comedy television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming to NBC after getting canceled by its previous network.

    The series, which was canceled by Fox after five seasons, will return for a sixth season on NBC. The show wraps up its fifth season May 20, though it is unclear when the show will resurface on NBC for season six. 

    The announcement was made on social media Friday night by cast and producers simultaneously, just one day after Fox decided “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” would not be renewed for another season.

    The comedy stars Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher and is set in a police precinct. 

