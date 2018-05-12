0 Police: Man stabs his 4-year-old son multiple times during SWAT situation

A child was hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times during a SWAT situation in North Versailles on Saturday, police said.

According to police, SWAT units were called to Lincoln Avenue off Route 30 for a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, Syneca Ashley Sr., 28, and a woman were arguing, according to police. The woman left the residence and her 4-year-old child with Ashley, the child's father.

Police said the woman called 911 around a half hour later to report Ashley called her and threatened to kill the child.

Police responded to the same residence, but Ashley refused to make contact with police, initiating a SWAT situation, according to officials.

Ashley continued to threaten to hurt or kill the child through the night, police said. Around 3:30 a.m., Ashley and the child could be heard screaming and SWAT officers forced their way inside the residence.

The child suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and was flown to a local trauma hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Ashley is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and will be charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and counts of terroristic threats, police said.

