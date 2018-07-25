0 Celebs tweet support for Demi Lovato following possible drug overdose

With the news that Demi Lovato has been hospitalized after a possible drug overdose, friends and celebrities took to Twitter to offer support and prayers for the singer.

STORY: Pop star Demi Lovato ‘awake and in stable' after apparent drug overdose

Justin Timberlake tweeted that he was praying for the singer and reminded her, "You are loved."

Praying for you @ddlovato. You are loved. 🙏 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 25, 2018

Similarly, Bruno Mars offered his "love and prayers."

Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018

"Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi," Nick Jonas shared on the social media site. "All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter."

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Actress/singer Zendaya sent "absolutely all my love to @ddlovato and her family at this time."

Just waking up to this, sending absolutely all my love to @ddlovato and her family at this time. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 25, 2018

Ryan Seacrest described Lovato as "a light and inspiration to many," adding "we are all wishing her a full recovery."

Sending love, prayers, and strength to @ddlovato and her family. She’s a light and inspiration to many, and we are all wishing her a full recovery. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 25, 2018

In a tweet directly to Lovato, singer Dua Lipa said: "Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you."

Dear @ddlovato you are a force to be reckoned with and stronger than you think. We’re all here for you ❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018

Former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman shared of photo with Lovato and encouraged her to "Stay strong!"

Wishing @ddlovato nothing but love and support! Much love from all over the world. Stay strong! pic.twitter.com/avXF5YILck — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) July 25, 2018

Lady Gaga said she was thankful Lovato is OK.

"We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you," she wrote.

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

Lovato's former "Camp Rock" co-star (and ex) Joe Jonas said he had the singer in his thoughts.

"Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now," he tweeted. "She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi."

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

Kehlani, who opened for Lovato on tour earlier this year, wrote that she was "sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before."

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton admitted he'd had a "falling out" with Lovato but said "this hurts." In a video, he added, "I want nothing bad to happen to her. I don't even know what to say. I'm in a state of shock. Her family is a family of addicts. Her mother has been vocal about her addiction issues. Her father died of his addiction issues."

Reacting to the news of Demi Lovato’s heroin overdose and hospitalization. This hurts. Watch this video in full HERE: https://t.co/3qvdDIxSlR pic.twitter.com/ALp0SGHkyB — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 24, 2018

Lili Reinhart, who stars on CW's "Riverdale," said Lovato has always been her idol. She said she was "praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate."

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on a song from his newest album, tweeted his support: "My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman."

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

TV host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family."

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Singer Kesha also tweeted: "Love u @ddlovato thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you"

Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏 — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018

Singer Ariana Grande tweeted: "i love u."

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Actress and singer Victoria Justice tweeted: "Praying for Demi Lovato Very sad to hear this news..."

Praying for Demi Lovato 🙏🏼♥️

Very sad to hear this news... — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) July 24, 2018

Supermodel and TV personality Tyra Banks tweeted: "Addiction is not a choice. My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health."

Addiction is not a choice.



My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health. 💛 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 24, 2018

"American Idol" alum Adam Lambert tweeted: "Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love."

Hang in there @ddlovato - sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

Singer Bebe Rexha tweeted: "I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved."

I’m praying for you with everything in me @ddlovato. You are so loved. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 24, 2018

TV host Wendy Williams tweeted: "So sorry to hear about Demi Lovato being hospitalized. Sending love and healing prayers to her."

So sorry to hear about Demi Lovato being hospitalized. Sending love and healing prayers to her. — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) July 24, 2018

Lovato's "Camp Rock" cast mate Alyson Stoner tweeted: "only love and support, save the rest. @ddlovato"

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

Actress and model Ruby Rose tweeted: "My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you."

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

TRENDING NOW:

Rapper Missy Elliot tweeted:"Sending Prayers for Demi Lovato you just never know what people are going through so please have compassion & no jokes but let’s be encouraging so she will get the help she needs"

Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon tweeted: "Thinking of and sending love to @ddlovato. Addiction is very real."

Thinking of and sending love to @ddlovato. Addiction is very real. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) July 24, 2018

Singer Marren Morris tweeted: "I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato."

I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018

Actress Kat Dennings tweeted: "Sending lots of good thoughts and love to @ddlovato"

Sending lots of good thoughts and love to @ddlovato — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 24, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.