  • Chris Brown detained in Paris following rape allegation, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PARIS - Authorities in Paris have “detained” Chris Brown following a rape allegation, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

    The Associated Press, citing two unnamed police officials, said the singer-songwriter was taken into custody Monday “after a woman filed a rape complaint.” Two other men, including Brown’s bodyguard, also were detained, the BBC reported.

    According to the BBC and Reuters, a 24-year-old woman said Brown, 29, sexually assaulted her at a Paris hotel last week.

    Brown has not commented on the report.

    – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

