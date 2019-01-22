Chris Brown detained in Paris following rape allegation, police say

PARIS - Authorities in Paris have “detained” Chris Brown following a rape allegation, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.
Police officials say US singer Chris Brown detained in Paris after rape accusation. https://t.co/PaSAXx3K8f— The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2019
The Associated Press, citing two unnamed police officials, said the singer-songwriter was taken into custody Monday “after a woman filed a rape complaint.” Two other men, including Brown’s bodyguard, also were detained, the BBC reported.
According to the BBC and Reuters, a 24-year-old woman said Brown, 29, sexually assaulted her at a Paris hotel last week.
Brown has not commented on the report.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
