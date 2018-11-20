2018 WPXI Holiday Parade DelGrosso text to win sweepstakes

Love parades and pasta sauce? Then we’ve got the perfect contest for you to enter!
Enter the WPXI Holiday Parade DelGrosso Text to Win Sweepstakes! The grand prize winner will receive a prize pack from DelGrosso that includes pasta sauce, jar openers, pizza cutters, a pasta spork, apron and pizza sauce.
>>RELATED: WPXI Holiday Parade 2018: What time; entertainment; how to watch
To enter, watch the WPXI Holiday Parade on Saturday Nov. 24 or during any of the replays. When you are prompted, text the word NEIGHBOR to 46757. You’ll be entered to win.
You can also enter online HERE.
See complete rules HERE.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}