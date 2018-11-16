0 WPXI Holiday Parade 2018: What time; entertainment; how to watch

PITTSBURGH - Superstar Celebrities, Fabulous Floats, Marvelous Marching Bands, Behemoth Balloons, and much more will all be featured during the 38th edition of the WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store on Saturday, November 24th.

WPXI brings the parade right into Pittsburghers’ living rooms in High Definition at 9:00 a.m. or paradegoers can line the sidewalks of Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh to watch in person.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s parade.

What time does it start?

9 a.m. ET. It is scheduled to last until 11 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the parade?

The best place for paradegoers to watch the extravaganza is on Liberty Avenue, between 11th and 6th streets.

If you would rather enjoy the parade in the comfort of your own home, you can join Channel 11's David Johnson, Peggy Finnegan, Lisa Sylvester and Alby Oxenreiter live on WPXI and in our streaming apps from 9-11 a.m.

How long is the parade route?

The parade route follows Liberty Avenue from 11th Street to 6th Street.

Can I get a ticket?

It’s free to watch the parade. There are no tickets available to the general public for seating.

How can I tell my friends?

Who is the entertainment this year?

Performers include Chris Jamison, from NBC's hit show, "The Voice", FRZY who will showcase his Mr. Rogers Sweater Session, Dance Mechanics, Pittsburgh All-Stars, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, and more. You can see a full list of entertainment, bands and other groups HERE.

The entertainment will lead up to the most anticipated guest of the event, Santa Claus!

What channel is it on?

The parade is broadcast on WPXI Channel 11.

What if I missed the parade?

There will be several encore presentations on WPXI:

Sunday, 12/23 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday, 12/24 1 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Tuesday, 12/25 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Sunday, 12/30 3p.m. - 5 p.m.

You will also be able to view the parade and videos featuring individual acts in our streaming apps for Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.



