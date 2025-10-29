Weekday Payday: You could win $1,000

PITTSBURGH — The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, November 3, and goes through Friday, November 14, with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch WPXI weekdays Monday, November 3 and goes through Friday, November 14 at 5am, 6am, 5pm and 6pm

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

You have until 59 minutes past hour to text the Keyword to 925-573-1000 (until at 5:59am, 6:59am, 5:59pm and 6:59pm)

One daily nationwide viewer has the chance to win $1,000

NO PURCH. NEC. 11/3/25-11/14/25, 5:00 am–7:00 pm. Open to legal US res. in WPXI viewing area; 18+. To enter: (i) watch WPXI on weekdays at 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) text daily codeword to submit codeword and complete entry form. Std. data/msg. rates apply. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword. Add’l info and Official Rules: wpxi.com/fp/cmg-tv-multimarket-weekday-payday-official-rules/ Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

