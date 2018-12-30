14-pound, 13-ounce newborn sets record at hospital

ARLINGTON, Texas - A newborn at an Arlington, Texas, hospital broke records.
According to KXAS, teachers Jennifer Medlock and Eric Medlock, welcomed a 14-pound, 13-ounce baby boy Dec. 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. His name is Ali James Medlock.
The 21.5 inch-long boy, born via Cesarean section, is the biggest baby their doctor delivered in his more than three decades of practice. A spokesperson for Texas Health Resources confirmed to USA Today that, to their knowledge, Ali has in fact set the record for the largest baby born at the hospital.
“We did not expect 14 pounds,” Jennifer Medlock told USA Today. “Nobody did.”
KXAN reported Ali James had to remain in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for a week because of rapid breathing, low platelet counts and low blood sugar, but he and his mother are now doing well. KTVT reported the newborn has since been home with family and a clean bill of health.
Jennifer Medlock told KTVT her family was already expecting a bigger-than-average baby, because Ali’s big sister, Annabelle, was 9 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.
“It doesn’t matter how big he is.” the new mom of two said. “I’m so blessed.”
