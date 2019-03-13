Full ‘Aladdin' trailer released ahead of May release

We’ve seen the teaser trailers for the upcoming “Aladdin” live-action remake, but now Disney has dropped the first full trailer, which gives us more of a look at Will Smith’s Genie, who isn’t always blue.
It also shows the first time Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, and Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott, meet. You also hear the newest versions of Genie’s signature song “Friend Like Me” and the romantic staple, “A Whole New World.”
You also see more of Marwan Kenzari’s Jafar.
A whole new world. Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s #Aladdin, in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/Swhal3PWTT— Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) March 12, 2019
The original film was released in 1992, and grossed more than $502 million globally at the box office. It also spawned a Broadway and touring musicals, according to “Good Morning America.”
The film will have new recordings of the songs originally written for the 1992 release by Alan Menken. There are also two new songs writing by Menken and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for “La La Land” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Good Morning America” reported.
The live action film, which was directed by Guy Ritchie, hits theaters on May 24. It joins a slate of live-action remakes for the mouse house including this month’s “Dumbo” by Tim Burton, Jon Favreau’s take on “The Lion King” (which is scheduled for a July release) as well as “Mulan” and “The Little Mermaid,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
