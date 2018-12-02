Here are all the movies, TV shows coming to Netflix in December

Every month, Netflix announces all the titles coming to and leaving the streaming service.
And in December, Netflix users will get the chance to watch the 11th season of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” starring the late host.
Binge watchers can also look forward to the award-winning 2014 film “The Theory of Everything” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Here are all the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in December 2018:
Dec. 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone, season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass, season 5
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Dec. 2
- The Lobster
Dec. 3
- Blue Planet II, season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot, season 2
Dec. 4
- District 9
Dec. 6
- Happy!, season 1
Dec. 7
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin’
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
Dec. 9
- Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, season 3
Dec. 10
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Dec. 11
- Vir Das: Losing It
Dec. 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
Dec. 13
- Wanted, season 3
Dec. 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
- Cuckoo, season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House, season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons, season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- Roma
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers, season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 8
Dec. 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
Dec. 18
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
Dec. 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf, season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light, season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Dec. 24
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians, season 3
Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, season 11
- Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
Dec. 26
- Alexa & Katie, season 2
- YOU
Dec. 28
- Instant Hotel
- La Noche de 12 Años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
Dec. 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
To stay updated on the Netflix movies and shows coming and leaving soon, visit whats-on-netflix.com.
