MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Police say a man upset about work done on his car confronted the co-owner of a McKeesport body shop and then shot him several times Friday.
Allegheny County Police say Eben Brown, 46, of McKeesport surrendered at the police station shortly after the shooting and told them he killed John Benedek, 41, of Elizabeth. He told them the gun he used was in his vehicle, according the criminal complaint.
Surveillance video shows Brown's vehicle driving into J&M Automotive, in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue, at 3:05 p.m. and leaving two minutes later, according to the complaint.
First responders found Benedek with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Investigators found five bullet casings at the scene, according to the complaint. Benedek was shot several times in the torso.
Brown is charged with homicide and is awaiting arraignment in the county jail.
