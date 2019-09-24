PITTSBURGH - Kenny Chesney will return to Pittsburgh in 2020 with a tour stop at Heinz Field.
The country star’s Chillaxification 2020 Tour is hitting stadiums across the country. He’ll be bringing Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead along for the ride.
Chesney’s Heinz Field show will be held May 30.
General ticket sales begin Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
