    PITTSBURGH - Kenny Chesney will return to Pittsburgh in 2020 with a tour stop at Heinz Field.

    The country star’s Chillaxification 2020 Tour is hitting stadiums across the country. He’ll be bringing Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead along for the ride.

    Chesney’s Heinz Field show will be held May 30.

    General ticket sales begin Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

