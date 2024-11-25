Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle $50K winner sold in Allegheny County

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle winner worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County.

The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from more than 54,400 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between Nov. 12 and 18.

In Allegheny County, the winning ticket, 00040010, was sold at Kuhn’s Market at 661 Lincoln Avenue in Bellevue.

The three other winners were sold in Franklin County, York County and Philadelphia.

To see if your ticket won a $50,000 4s Galore Drawings prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

The raffle features four bonus drawings held every other week, each awarding four $50,000 prizes, leading up to the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4, 2025.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group