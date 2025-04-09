Penn State urges students to carry copy of status after recent student visa revocations

Penn State officials are urging international students and faculty to carry copies of their proof of status after reports of students having their visas revoked.

NBC News affiliate WJAC obtained a copy of the April 3 letter that addresses incidents across the nation where some international students have had their lawful status in the U.S. terminated, as well as offers travel guidance and additional resources.

In addition to carrying copies of their visa status, students are encouraged to immediately contact university police if approached by ICE or another federal agency.

Penn State isn’t the only Pennsylvania university notifying students of visa revocations. Carnegie Mellon University officials sent a letter to students after the federal government revoked the visas of two current students and five recent graduates.

Visas can be canceled for a number of reasons, but college leaders say the government has been quietly terminating students’ legal residency status with little notice to students or schools, according to the Associated Press. That marks a shift from past practice and leaves students vulnerable to detention and deportation.

The Trump administration has targeted students who had been involved with pro-Palestinian activism or speech. But the AP reports that more schools are seeing visas stripped from students with no known connection to protests. In some cases, past infractions such as traffic violations have been cited. Some colleges say the reasons remain unclear to them — and they are seeking answers.

