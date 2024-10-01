Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $137K sold in Beaver County; winner will split prize

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Check your tickets: a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $137,000 was sold in Beaver County.

Two winning Treasure Hunt tickets were sold for Monday’s drawing, the lottery said. The winners - from Beaver County and Montgomery County - will split the jackpot prize of $137,979.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 6-8-9-10-14, to win individual prizes of $68,989.50

The winner from Beaver County was sold at Brighton Health Mart Pharmacy in New Brighton.

More than 46,500 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

