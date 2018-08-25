Mark David Chapman, John Lennon's killer, denied parole for 10th time

The man who shot and killed John Lennon has been denied parole for the 10th time.
Mark David Chapman will stay in prison for at least another two years, The Associated Press reported.
He appeared at the New York parole board Wednesday which said Chapman’s release “would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society and would so deprecate the serious nature of the crime as to undermine respect for the law,” the AP reported.
Chapman shot and killed John Lennon outside the former Beatles’s Manhattan apartment, The Dakota, on Dec. 8, 1980.
He is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in western New York. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1981, Rolling Stone reported.
Chapman said at previous hearings that he continues to get letters about the pain he caused to fans of the singer. He said in other hearings that he is sorry for choosing the wrong path to fame, the AP reported.
The current parole board told Chapman that releasing him could endanger the public safety because someone may try to hurt him out of anger, revenge, or to gain notoriety for him or herself.
Chapman will be eligible for parole again in August 2020.
He was last denied parole in 2016 and before in 2014 for similar reasons, Rolling Stone reported.
