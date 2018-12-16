  • Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards says he's giving up drinking: ‘I got fed up with it'

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Longtime Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards said he’s been drinking less and less over the past year and finally just “pulled the plug on it.”

    The Stones guitarist and founding band member, who turns 75 next week, told Rolling Stone magazine, “I just got fed up with it.”

    He said he still has a glass of wine or a beer on occasion, but that he’s given up the harder stuff.

    “It was time to quit,” Richards said. “Just like all the other stuff.” 

    “I don’t notice any difference really – except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore,” he said.

    Richards, who survived a cancer scare in 2010, talked with Rolling Stone ahead of the band’s North American leg of the “No Filter” tour, which kicks off next year in Miami.

     

