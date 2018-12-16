Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards says he's giving up drinking: ‘I got fed up with it'

Longtime Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards said he’s been drinking less and less over the past year and finally just “pulled the plug on it.”
The Stones guitarist and founding band member, who turns 75 next week, told Rolling Stone magazine, “I just got fed up with it.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Year's brightest comet flies by Earth this weekend
- Two dogs thrown out of window on New York interstate
- Pete Davidson posts despondent message on Instagram, deletes account
- VIDEO: 1 person injured after being hit by vehicle on Parkway East
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He said he still has a glass of wine or a beer on occasion, but that he’s given up the harder stuff.
“It was time to quit,” Richards said. “Just like all the other stuff.”
“I don’t notice any difference really – except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore,” he said.
Keith Richards tells us he's severely cut back on drinking. "I got fed up with it." https://t.co/wv65AapHPN pic.twitter.com/pdgntgAtne— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 12, 2018
Richards, who survived a cancer scare in 2010, talked with Rolling Stone ahead of the band’s North American leg of the “No Filter” tour, which kicks off next year in Miami.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}