Former President Joe Biden’s “Promise Me, America” sold around 21,000 copies during its first week on sale, according to Circana. It sold well enough to top The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list, but didn’t approach the level of memoirs by such predecessors as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Circana tracks around 85 percent of the physical books market.

“Promise Me, America,” published last week, received lukewarm reviews. Critics found the book mostly unrevealing about Biden’s time in office and about his decision in 2024 not to run again amid widespread concern about his age and health. A New York Times review was headlined “Reflecting on 2024, Joe Biden Finds No Faults of His Own.”

Sales may also have suffered from the 84-year-old Biden’s limited promotion for the book; he is battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

By comparison, Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold more than 800,000 copies within 24 hours of going on sale in 2020 and topped 1 million by the end of the week. Clinton’s "My Life,” released in 2004, topped 1 million sales within the first two weeks.

Books by and about the Bidens have in general attracted less interest than books about other presidential families. Former first lady Jill Biden’s “View from the East Wing,” published in June, has sold around 46,000 copies according to Circana. By comparison, White House memoirs by Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were both million sellers within a month of their release.

The book's publisher, Little, Brown and Company, released a statement saying they were “immensely proud” of it topping the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.

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