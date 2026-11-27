PITTSBURGH — Allegheny General Hospital was on a modified lockdown after receiving a bomb threat.

At 12:48 p.m., a spokesperson for Highmark Health said the lockdown was issued out of an abundance of caution.

At 2:00 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Highmark Police are working with city police to investigate the threat.

Patient admissions were permitted, and discharges from the hospital were permitted during the lockdown, but visitors were not allowed.

The emergency department remained open.

An increased security presence will operate at the hospital, also out of an abundance of caution.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group