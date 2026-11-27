PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Max Hurleman from the practice squad to their 53-man roster, the team announced on Thursday.

Hurleman, 25, made his NFL debut as a practice squad elevation in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and had a breakout performance in his first game.

Helping to place Michael Pittman Jr., who missed the game, and DK Metcalf, who was ejected in the third quarter, Hurleman was targeted seven times in the game, making six catches for 61 yards, and the game’s only touchdown, which will go down as the last touchdown pass in the Steelers career of Aaron Rodgers, who was waived on Wednesday.

Rodgers had argued for Hurleman to get an opportunity, and it appears that will continue even after Rodgers’ departure, and with Pittman and Metcalf both expected to be back in the team’s starting lineup against the Denver Broncos on Friday afternoon.

Click here to read more from Steelers.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group